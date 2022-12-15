Serial killer extradited to Michigan for cold case murder of pregnant woman who disappeared 17 years ago

A suspected serial killer who confessed to the murder of two women in Pennsylvania has been extradited to Michigan to face a first-degree murder charge of a pregnant woman in 2005.

Harold David Haulman III, 43, was arraigned on Wednesday over the death of 21-year-old Ashley Marie Parlier, who went missing from her home in Battle Creek, Michigan, more than 17 years ago, the Associated Press reported.

Haulman became a suspect in Parlier’s disappearance during an investigation into the murders of two Pennsylvania women, Tianna Phillips and Erica Schultz.

Investigators say when they interviewed Haulman about those cases, he also confessed to killing Parlier and said where her body might be found, according to the AP.

Parlier has not been seen since leaving her home with $700 on 12 June 2005 after an argument with her parents, the Battle Creek Enquirer reported.

After her disappearance, family said she had the mental capabilities of a 14-year-old and had been working at a Taco Bell to save for a car, the Enquirer noted.

Her remains have never been found, and police have long believed she was murdered.

Harold David Haulman has been arraigned on charges of murdering a pregnant Michigan woman in 2005 (LUZERNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE)

Haulman lived in Battle Creek from 2002 to 2009 where he worked as a truck driver, according to Michigan station Woodtv.

After Wednesday’s arraignment, a judge denied bond and said “proof was evident”, according to Woodtv.

Haulman pleaded guilty to the murders of Phillips and Schultz last year and is serving a life prison sentence in Pennsylvania.

As part of a deal with the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, he reportedly agreed to plead guilty to Parlier’s murder in exchange for prosecutors not seeking the death penalty in Pennsylvania, according to the Enquirer.

Court documents related to the case show Haulman also served time in Germany in connection with the 1999 homicide of Joseph Lawrence Whitehurst, the son of a US Air Force colonel, according to Stars and Stripes.

He has also lived in California, Maryland and Illinois.