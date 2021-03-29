Serial killer Joseph Duncan dies in Indiana on death row

Emma Epperly, The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash.
·2 min read

Mar. 28—Joseph E. Duncan III, the notorious serial killer responsible for the brutal slayings of a Coeur d'Alene family, died while awaiting execution, prosecutors in California said in a statement Sunday.

Duncan died Sunday at a hospital near the federal prison in Terra Haute, Indiana, according to the statement from the Office of the District Attorney for Riverside County. He was 58. One of Duncan's victims, 10-year-old Anthony Martinez, was a resident of the county.

"The sun is brighter today, and my soul is lighter," Anthony's mother, Diana, said in the statement. "The world is a more beautiful place without the evil that is Joseph Duncan. God chose to make his end a long suffering and I believe that is fitting. The horror of his thoughts consumed him."

In 2005, Duncan killed Brenda Groene, her boyfriend Marke McKenzie and her 13-year-old son, Slade, in their home near Coeur d'Alene. Duncan also kidnapped two of Groene's other children, Shasta, then 8, and Dylan, 9.

After abducting the two children, Duncan took them to Montana where he assaulted and abused them. Shasta was recovered when she appeared in a Coeur d'Alene Denny's with Duncan, but Dylan's remains were found three days later at a campsite back in Montana.

At the time of the killings and abduction, Duncan was a registered sex offender.

Duncan received nine life sentences for his attack on Dylan's family. In 2008, Duncan pleaded guilty and a federal jury handed down three separate death sentences, one each for the convictions of kidnapping, sexual exploitation and use of a firearm resulting in Dylan's death.

Jurors in the death penalty sentencing phase were shown a videotaped interview with Shasta Groene, who told police that at one point Duncan brandished the claw hammer he had used to kill her family. The video was one of a few shown to jurors in which the young girl described the beatings, molestation and harrowing threats, that Duncan made while she was being held hostage.

Duncan has continued to attempt to appeal the death sentences over the years, even asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case twice. The high court refused both times.

Duncan pleaded guilty to killing 10-year-old Anthony Martinez, which brought him to a total of 11 life sentences in addition to the death sentences. He also confessed to killing two girls in Seattle for which he was never charged.

Recently, Duncan was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer. He underwent surgery last year and had declined chemotherapy and radiation.

In November, a doctor estimated that Duncan's life expectancy was between six months and a year, according to a January court filing.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden economic plan to focus 1st on infrastructure this week

    President Joe Biden will lay out the first part of his multitrillion-dollar economic recovery package this week, focusing on rebuilding roads, bridges and other infrastructure, followed by a separate plan later in April addressing child and health care. White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed on Sunday the administration’s plans to split the package into two legislative proposals, part of an effort to get support from congressional Republicans. Biden will release details in a speech Wednesday in Pittsburgh about his proposal for federal investments in physical infrastructure, an issue that has drawn Republican support despite wariness over a pricey package so soon after passage of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan.

  • Stranded at sea, coronavirus takes a toll on mental health of sailors

    When Ritesh Mehra, 43, enlisted for a four-month stint as captain on a liquid gas tanker last July, he never expected to be stranded at sea until spring. Mehra, who has 20 years' experience at sea, is also trying to buoy the spirits of his nervous crew of 23, many struggling with fatigue and social isolation. An estimated one hundred thousand seafarers are stranded at sea due to the pandemic, the International Chamber of Shipping said last week.

  • New Woody Allen Interview to Stream on Paramount+

    A new interview with Woody Allen will be featured in an upcoming “CBS Sunday Morning” special available exclusively on Paramount+. The interview with the filmmaker, conducted by Lee Cowan, was taped last July about his memoir and will be the filmmaker’s “first in-depth television interview in nearly three decades,” according to the network. The special will also include a report on “controversial artists and their art” and re-air Dylan Farrow’s 2018 interview with “CBS This Morning,” in which she spoke at length about her child molestation accusations against Allen and denied being coached into making the allegations. Allen, whose sexual abuse scandal has gained renewed attention in light of a recent HBO docuseries, has repeatedly denied the accusations. Also Read: Why TCM Is Showing Problematic Films Like 'Gone With the Wind' - And Won't Rule Out Woody Allen Classics CBS News, in a statement, said the Allen interview was being released now given the renewed interest in the accusations against Allen. “The interview, which occurred last summer during an active news cycle, is being presented now given the renewed interest in the controversy surrounding the filmmaker,” the statement said. “The exclusive for Paramount+ offers the ability to explore Allen, his career, and the allegations in context and with the depth that this story demands.” The special will be available exclusively on Paramount+ beginning this Sunday. Also Read: Woody Allen Is Too 'Radioactive' for a US Studio to Work With Him Again The Allen interview also comes as major U.S. distributors have said they will not work with the filmmaker, especially in light of the HBO docuseries “Allen v. Farrow.” “There’s no chance a major studio will work with him because they’ll never get actresses to work with him — it will #MeToo the studio out of business,” a producer told TheWrap last month. “It’s not worth it. Right now, with ‘cancel culture,’ no one is going to stick their necks out.” For the record: A previous version of this article stated that the interview would air this Sunday on “CBS This Sunday.” The special will only be available on Paramount+. Read original story New Woody Allen Interview to Stream on Paramount+ At TheWrap

  • Michigan maximizes roster, stifles Florida State en route to men's Elite Eight

    The Wolverines were able to find easy shots at the basket with their offense cutting up the usually stingy Seminoles defense Sunday in the Sweet 16.

  • Recently discovered photos may lead authorities to fugitive killer

    U.S. Marshals are soliciting the aid of the public to identify people pictured in newly uncovered photos. The people in the photos may have worked with or socialized with fugitive murderer Lester Eubanks, according to ABC News. Per the report, authorities say Eubanks worked and lived in Los Angeles under the alias “Victor Young” after he escaped from the Ohio State Penitentiary, where he was sentenced to spend the rest of his life after murdering a 14-year-old girl in 1965.

  • Elite Eight or sent packing: Winners and losers from the men's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

    More history is being written in a March Madness that's already seen a record number of upsets and double-digit seeds advancing to the second weekend.

  • Megan Rapinoe is 'trying to start some drama' in one of the fiercest budding rivalries in the NCAA tournament

    "Both of them keep saying how close they are," Megan Rapinoe told Insider. "They're just saying this in the media so they don't have to be rivals."

  • These 6 high-tech facials can improve your skin

    Here are six professional facials that incorporate high-tech beauty tools to achieve better skin. This video features orbital microdermabrasion and an ultrasonic skin spatula used for exfoliation, microcurrents and PureLift to lift and tighten the skin, and LED lights and high-frequency machines to kill bacteria on the skin. It also features a lymphatic-drainage massage machine that helps to contour the face, reduce puffiness, and improve skin tone. Insider’s hosts have tried many of these treatments for a discounted media price.

  • China warns companies against politicising actions regarding Xinjiang

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Sweden's H&M and other foreign companies facing a backlash in China after raising concerns about forced labour in Xinjiang should look into the issue seriously and not politicise their economic behaviour, Chinese officials said on Monday. H&M, Burberry, Nike and Adidas and other western brands have been hit by consumer boycotts in China since last week over comments about their sourcing of cotton in Xinjiang.

  • Woody Allen Interview From CBS News’ ‘Sunday Morning’ Will Debut on Paramount Plus

    Filmmaker Woody Allen, whose career has been marred by sexual abuse allegations made in 1992 by his daughter, Dylan Farrow, has granted a rare interview that will be streamed on Paramount Plus as part of a broader “CBS Sunday Morning” package. CBS News says the interview, recorded in July of last year, represents Allen’s first […]

  • Indiana hires Mike Woodson as head coach

    Indiana hired the former star player as its new coach, issuing a four-word statement on Twitter - "Welcome home, Coach Woodson" - before the formal announcement.

  • Muslim Bloggers Have Inspired Me to Redefine Beauty on My Terms

    Makeup has become my own form of self-love, and these three women helped me get there.

  • Man dies after being punched, hitting head on sidewalk in Queens bar fight

    An off-duty FDNY firefighter is charged with assault.

  • ‘The only threat you face is unarmed children’: Beto O’Rourke mocks Ted Cruz’s claim border smugglers heckled him

    O’Rourke listed problems Texans face that Cruz could address instead of posting videos from border

  • Balky sign-ups complicate virus vaccinations for blind, deaf

    The tool wouldn't work when she tried to schedule an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine, however. In Alabama, Donte Little helped 20 blind and deaf people who had trouble signing up for vaccinations and getting to a clinic for shots. The confusing maze of websites, phone numbers, emails and paper documents required to sign up for an immunization in the United States is presenting a challenge for people who are visually impaired or hard of hearing.

  • Video: Downpours, strong wind gusts on the way to Massachusetts

    A cold front will be coming through, which will also churn the winds up even more on Monday morning.

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham says preventing voters from receiving food or water while as they wait in line to cast ballots doesn't make 'a whole lot of sense'

    A new voting law signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp last week prevents volunteers from handing out food or drinks to voters waiting in line.

  • Birx reveals she received a 'very uncomfortable' phone call from Trump after giving interview warning of severity of pandemic

    Of all the doctors CNN's chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta interviewed for the network's upcoming documentary COVID War: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out, which will air Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, Dr. Deborah Birx, the former White House coronavirus response coordinator, was "perhaps the most" introspective, he said. In one of the clips CNN shared ahead of the airing, Birx said she believes the majority of coronavirus deaths after the initial surge in the United States could have been prevented. In another excerpt, discussed by Gupta and Dana Bash on Sunday's edition of State of the Union, Birx is seen telling Gupta that she knew she was "being watched" during her time in the Trump administration, noting that everyone "was waiting for me to make a misstep." She revealed that an interview she did with Bash over the summer, in which she warned about the severity of the virus, even in seemingly isolated regions of the U.S., particularly angered former President Donald Trump and his team. "I got called by the president," Birx said, adding that the conversation was "very uncomfortable, very direct, and very difficult to hear." Gupta then asked Birx if she was "threatened," to which she replied only by reiterating that "it was a very uncomfortable conversation." “I knew I was being watched. Everybody inside was waiting for me to make a misstep so that they could, I guess, remove me from the task force,” says Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator under fmr. Pres. Trump, on the pressures she faced. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/5zmR0P3SbN — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) March 28, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesIs nuclear fusion the answer?Congresswoman-elect whose husband died of COVID-19 urges hesitant Americans 'to use my story' and get vaccinated

  • Kamala Harris is reportedly 'bothered' that she hasn't been able to move into her official Washington DC residence over two months after inauguration

    An administration official told CNN that it is "unclear" why the renovations are still ongoing, but Harris is reportedly "bothered" by the delay.

  • The CEO of Moderna on the moment he first realized the company could make a COVID-19 vaccine

    In a recent Andreessen Horowitz podcast, Stéphane Bancel discusses how mRNA works and why it's transformative for future drug development.