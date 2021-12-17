Serial killer may be behind 4 slayings in Virginia, police say

Virginia police on Friday said they believe a serial killer may be behind four mysterious homicides in the state since August.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis, Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner and Forensics Maj. Ed O'Carroll were scheduled to deliver additional details of the alleged serial killer at a press conference Friday afternoon.

The police said that four victims have been found since August, with remains of one found Wednesday "tucked away in an isolated wooded area."

"The remains were in a container near a shopping cart in the 2400 block of Fairhaven Avenue in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County," police said in a statement.

Police said

NBC Washington reported that Harrisonburg Police recently arrested and charged a man with the murders of two women, one of them from Harrisonburg, whose bodies were found Nov. 24 in Charlottesville.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.