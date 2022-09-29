Serial killer in Stockton? Police amassing resources to examine 'patterns' in recent homicides

Sep. 29—STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department announced that it has formed a committee to investigate whether or not a serial killer is walking the streets.

In a social media post Wednesday, the department said it has investigated 43 homicides in 2022 compared to 32 reported at this time last year.

"As detectives have been looking at the data and evidence for some of the recent homicides, they have noticed the homicides are occurring during the night or early morning hours and our victims were alone," the department said. "At this time, we do not know if it is one suspect or multiple suspects committing these homicides."

The department said it was assembling a team of detectives, task force officers from federal, state, and county levels, crime analysts, camera room operators, and evidence technicians to examine some of the patterns in the murders.

The most recent homicide that fits the pattern occurred Tuesday morning at 1:51 a.m. on the 900 block of Porter Avenue.

Police said that when first responders arrived on scene, they found a 54-year-old man on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the victim died at the scene, police said.

A similar homicide occurred Sept. 21 at 4:27 a.m. on the 4400 block of Manchester Avenue, and another a day prior on the 1900 block of Sikh Temple Street at 12:44 a.m. In the latter incident, the victim was inside his vehicle when he was shot, police said.

On Aug. 30, a 21-year-old man was shot while sitting in a car on the 800 block of East Hammer Lane at 6:41 a.m., and a 57-year-old man died from multiple gunshot wounds on Aug. 28 at 4:15 a.m. on the 600 block of East Oak St.

On Aug. 11, a man was found suffering a fatal gunshot wound in a parking lot on the 4900 block of West Lane at 9:49 p.m., and a man was shot and killed in the area of Lindsay and Union streets at 1:29 a.m. on July 9.

The day prior at 12:31 a.m., police found a 35-year-old man at a park on the 5600 block of Kermit Lane suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Police are asking residents to avoid isolated areas of the city and travel in well-lit areas with a group of people.

"We would like to remind everyone to remain vigilant and have good situational awareness which means to be aware of what is happening around you in terms of where you are, where you are supposed to be, and whether anyone or anything around you is a threat to your safety," the police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377, or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323. You can submit anonymous tips to Stockton Crime Stoppers by calling 209-946-0600, or by visiting StocktonCrimeStoppers.org. You can also download the P3 Tips Mobile App and submit tips anonymously.

Stockton Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of as much as $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.