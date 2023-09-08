Serial Long Beach arsonist remains at large after suspect release

Long Beach residents are continuing to live in fear after a man suspected of being a serial arsonist was released without being charged on Thursday.

Police arrested the suspect on Wednesday, but L.A. County investigators now say they do not believe that man is the suspect behind the destructive fires.

The series of vehicle fires began on Aug. 20 and occurred in an area between the Long Beach Convention Center and Camden Harbor View Apartments along Cedar Walk.

Three of the five blazes took place in the apartment complex’s parking garage, causing extensive damage.

Long Beach fire officials had previously described the arrested man as a person of interest and noted that he matched the description of a man seen in photos and videos near the fires.

After that man was taken into custody, arson investigators released him, saying he was not the culprit behind the fires.

The aftermath of a truck fire inside a Long Beach apartment complex parking structure is seen on Sept. 5, 2023. (KTLA)

The news that the real suspect remains at large has residents on edge.

“It’s just unfortunate that I didn’t hear the news about his release sooner,” said Kaylee Montalbano, whose car was set ablaze and completely destroyed by the fires.

She was left shaken after the incident and is now terrified knowing the arsonist is still out there.

“I’m worried about my physical safety, my partner’s physical safety, as well as all the other residents who live in this community,” she said.

As a nursing student and paramedic, Montalbano said she comes home very late at night and is now fearful of walking through her parking garage.

She had just finished paying off her truck when the arson occurred. She’s now trying to figure out how to get to school.

“My truck is a total loss,” she said.

Despite surveillance cameras present at the complex, Montalbano said apartment officials have not been able to provide footage of the attacks. She believes the cameras don’t actually work which has prompted her to move out following the destructive fires.

“We’ve been paying too much money here and we haven’t been given the safety and security that we were promised upon signing our lease,” she said.

Montalbano noted it would be easy for the suspect to slip into the apartment complex as many of the gate locks do not work.

Residents are hoping for better security measures in the area and some indicated that if they can’t get help from building managers, they’re planning on banding together to go before the City Council to see if they can address the issue.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Camden Harbor View Apartments said they have since increased security measures.

The search for the arson suspect remains ongoing.

