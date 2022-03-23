“Serial mail thief” facing federal charges for stealing mail and packages in Pittsburgh

A Wilkinsburg man, whom residents and investigators call a “serial mail thief,” is facing federal charges for allegedly stealing mail and packages from multiple homes in the city of Pittsburgh.

Tyrone Mobley has been indicted on four counts of mail theft.

The thefts happened at homes and apartments in Oakland and Shadyside back in 2021.

Only Channel 11′s Mike Holden is talking with Mobley’s victims, who caught him on camera committing the crimes.

