Serial Manhattan robber caught on video putting knife to store clerk’s neck; ‘We want to catch this guy’ says top NYPD cop

A serial robber staging a one-man crime wave in Manhattan put a knife to the neck of a Hell’s Kitchen smoke shop during one of his 15 hold-ups, disturbing video shows.

Cops say the blade-wielding suspect has mugged 11 people and knocked over four stores across Manhattan since Oct. 9.

“He displays a knife, demands money and in some instances displays a knife and uses physical force or places the knife to our victims’ neck,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said Thursday.

“We want to catch this guy before something worse happens,” Essig said. “Somebody has to know him. We have to take this guy off the streets.”

Police originally released the video they publicized Thursday last month, before the suspect was linked to so many muggings.

The video shows the suspect walking into the Liberty Smoke Shop on Tenth Ave. at W. 48th St. in Hell’s Kitchen just before 7 p.m. Oct. 10.

He walked behind a counter, pointed a knife at the clerk’s head, and then brandished it under the man’s chin.

The clerk handed over $580, and the robber struck him in the face with the knife handle, cutting his lip, cops said. He then fled on a black scooter.

The crook most recently struck Monday, at a deli at Second Ave. and E. 73rd St. on the Upper East Side.

Cops describe him as a dark-skinned, about 20 to 30 years old, 5-feet-8 and between 140 and 160 pounds.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.