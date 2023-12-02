Serial metro Atlanta bank robber arrested after multi-agency investigation, Dallas police say

A serial bank robber in metro Atlanta has been arrested thanks to a multi-agency investigation.

Officers said over the last few weeks evidence suggested that multiple bank robberies were committed by the same suspect.

Dallas police along with Marietta police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation then began to collaborate on the investigation, comparing notes on the suspect.

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Khyri Brown of Dallas, Georgia.

In multiple of these robberies, Brown used or displayed a gun while demanding money from bank tellers.

On Wednesday morning, Brown was tracked in Dallas and arrested without incident, according to police.

“I could not be more proud of the collaboration between our officers and detectives with other agencies to take this dangerous robber off the streets. Let this be a lesson to other criminals seeking to hide in our city; criminals are not welcome here,” Dallas Police Chief Joe Duval said. “We acknowledge and appreciate the dedicated work by all the agencies that collaborated in this capture, including but not limited to the City of Marietta Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

