Serial offender found guilty for Waikiki car break-in

May 19—An Oahu jury today found a 35-year-old man guilty of first-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle for breaking into a vehicle in Waikiki.

Tyrone Williams was found guilty of the car break-in that took place on June 30, 2021. The car was parked in the Ala Wai Manor condominium parking lot and refused to leave the vehicle until police arrived.

Williams is described by the Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney as a serial offender with 11 prior conditions, including seven felonies. Those convictions include second-degree robbery, second-degree theft, third-degree promoting a dangerous drug and multiple first-degree robbery convictions.

He was on parole during the 2021 car break-in.

"We are very pleased with this verdict, which will protect the residents of Honolulu from Williams's dangerous behavior, " said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm in a statement. "Because of Williams's prior convictions and parole status, we will be seeking the maximum amount of prison time for him."