Serial offender gets 5 years in prison for brutal assault of Thai model on New York City subway

The serial offender who brutally assaulted a Thai model on a New York City subway station has pleaded guilty.

Kevin Douglas, 40, struck a plea deal with Manhattan prosecutors and will be jailed for five years once he is sentenced in court on Aug. 9.

His sentence will also be followed by two and a half years of post-release supervision as part of the plea deal. Douglas, who has been arrested 44 times for crimes dating back to 1997, also waived his right to appeal as part of the agreement.

Douglas was previously charged with second-degree robbery, third-degree robbery and second-degree assault for the brutal assault on 23-year-old Bew Jirajariyawetch at the 34th Street Herald Square subway platform on Nov. 22 last year.

Jirajariyawetch was waiting on the platform when Douglas grabbed her from behind and dragged her along the empty northbound platform before throwing her to the ground. He repeatedly punched her in the face before stealing her purse and fleeing the scene. The assault was captured on subway CCTV cameras.

The victim, who had just moved from Thailand to New York to study English and pursue a modeling career, suffered injuries to her face and was left traumatized.

While the model is reportedly “pleased and grateful” with the outcome of her case, she chose not to attend the sentencing in court. However, she will remain in New York City and continue her studies.

