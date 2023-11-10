Serial prowler, sex offender arrested while trying to break into Santa Monica home

An out-of-compliance sex offender and parolee at large was captured and arrested after he was spotted trying to get inside a home in Santa Monica, authorities announced Thursday.

Officers with the Santa Monica Police Department responded to calls of a “prowler now” in the 200 block of 24th Street at around 3:27 a.m. Wednesday.

One of two off-duty law enforcement officers providing private security for the homeowner spotted the man and called police.

When police arrived, the suspect, now identified as Charles Marcell Newman, was being detained by security in the driveway of the residence.

The 46-year-old, who is currently homeless, is the subject of a burglary and trespassing investigation in Los Angeles and has previously been captured on surveillance cameras at the same Santa Monica residence, trying doors, windows and car-door handles in September and October, according to an SMPD news release.

Prowler, sex offender arrested amid attempted break in

“During an incident on October 31st of this year, Newman was seen on camera in the backyard trying to open windows,” the release stated. “Detectives were able to identify him from the video and place a WANT in the system for his detention and questioning.”

In a statement to KTLA, Lt. Erika Aklufi said:

“Out of respect for their privacy, we are not releasing any identifying information about the victims. We do not believe the family was being targeted for political reasons or that Newman had any knowledge of the identity of the residents. This behavior of fixating on a residence and returning multiple times is the same [modus operandi] from his prior arrests by our department.”

Newman has previously been arrested in 2012 and 2019 for burglary and resisting arrest, as well as violation of parole and probation. He served prison time for both incidents.

Police are presenting the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and requesting charges of a completed burglary, multiple attempted burglaries and violation of his sex offender registration.

He is being held without bail for his parole violation and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 13.

Anyone with information related to this individual or this investigation is urged to contact Detective Zamfirov at Peter.Zamfirov@santamonica.gov or Detective Sergeant Lozano at Alfonso.Lozano@santamonica.gov or call 310-458-8427.

