Serial rapist denied parole for fifth time

Jul. 30—SALEM — A man who admitted committing a series of sexual assaults at knifepoint on three women and a young teenage girl in 1985 has been denied parole for a fifth time.

Herman Hall, now 58, made his most recent appearance before the Parole Board in December — where, according to the board's decision earlier this month, he acknowledged responsibility for a fifth sex crime. But he has also acknowledged, both at prior hearings and again in December, that he would also regularly provide drugs and alcohol to women and then "take advantage" of their condition, and would also routinely grope women inside clubs.

In the spring of 1985, there were nearly a dozen similar incidents, most of them near the campus of what was then Salem State College, involving a man who would run up behind women, put his hands over their mouth and drag them into bushes, where he would rape them at knifepoint. He also robbed two victims.

Hall was arrested after police used a female officer as a decoy.

Hall was ultimately charged in four attacks, the first on Loring Avenue, when he grabbed a woman and dragged her into a driveway. That incident was interrupted when the residents of the home pulled up, according to a Beverly Times account of his sentencing in 1986.

The second incident occurred shortly afterward, in Marblehead, where Hall dragged a woman into some bushes. The third was later on the same evening when Hall attacked a 13-year-old girl in her yard in Swampscott, a prosecutor said during that 1986 plea hearing.

Hall pleaded guilty halfway through his trial, only after the three victims had testified. He later pleaded guilty in the fourth case, an attempted rape. He is serving life sentences but became eligible for parole for the first time in 2001.

During his hearing, according to the board's decision, Hall offered an apology for causing "harm and trauma" through his "animalistic and outrageous behavior," which he blamed on underlying anger toward women and his use of alcohol.

He again, however, claimed that the series of rapes was triggered by him walking in on his girlfriend with another man — even as he acknowledged that he had been engaging in other sexually aggressive acts since he was 18.

Board members expressed concern that while Hall cites substance abuse as a factor in the crimes he has not taken part in programs to address the issue in recent years.

Hall is deemed a Level 3 sex offender. He is being held at the North Central Correctional Institute in Gardner.

The board ordered that Hall cannot come back before the board for four years.

