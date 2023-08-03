Serial rapist former police officer loses Kansas law enforcement certification

The park prowler who pleaded guilty to raping multiple women can no longer work as a law enforcement officer — if and when he is released from prison.

Former Hutchinson Police Department Officer Todd Allen had his certification revoked by the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers' Standards and Training, according to an order released this week.

In April, Allen pleaded guilty in Reno County District Court to 12 felony sex crimes and five breach of privacy charges. He was sentenced in May to 23.5 years in prison and is currently housed at El Dorado Correctional Facility, to where a copy of his revocation order was mailed. He is also a registered sex offender with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Kansas Department of Corrections records show Allen, who is 52 years old, has an earliest possible release date in 2043, when he will be 72 years old.

Former Hutchinson Police Officer Todd W. Allen had his law enforcement certification revoked last month by KSCPOST after multiple sex crime convictions.

The order was signed last month by Jeff Herrig, the Jefferson County Sheriff who was serving as chair of the KSCPOST investigative committee. KSCPOST oversees law enforcement training and enforces professional standards.

Herrig wrote that Allen's "conduct shows that he has failed to maintain good moral character sufficient to warrant the public trust in him as a law enforcement officer." The criminal convictions also constituted reason to revoke certification.

Allen was a Hutchinson police officer from October 1994 to January 2019. After his resignation, he worked as a security officer at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.

Herrig wrote that between October 2012 and July 2018, while a Hutchinson police officer, Allen sexually assaulted victims at various parks while representing himself to be police or security.

Similar conduct continued after his employment with Hutchinson police ended, the order states. The order notes several incidents between May 2019 and June 2022, including peeping in bedroom windows. Allen was arrested after a June 2022 incident where he was caught on camera "looking over the fence at a party of mostly females."

Todd W. Allen being handcuffed and led out of the courtroom at the Reno County District Courthouse during his sentencing on May 22, 2023.

Allen also searched and viewed police records of those cases multiple times.

"Eventually, (Allen) admitted that he was the suspect in the cases he had reviewed, and that he was the park prowler posing as a park security officer or police officer in those cases," Herrig wrote.

Ex-Hutchinson police officer Todd Allen pleaded guilty to multiple charges

Allen was originally charged with 17 felonies and seven misdemeanors. He pleaded guilty to the following counts:

Two counts of rape.

Two counts of attempted rape.

Three counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Two counts of attempted aggravated sexual battery.

One count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Two counts of kidnapping.

Five misdemeanor counts breach of privacy.

