Serial rapist gets 136 years to life and roasting from Colorado judge: 'No woman safe'

A Colorado judge sentenced a serial rapist to 136 years to life behind bars, saying "no woman" in the United States would be safe unless he was in prison.

"I am fully convinced, 100%, that there is no woman safe in America if you are out of prison," Judge Ben Leutwyler told Tre Carrasco, 26, on Friday.

"You will continue to rape people … because you want what you want, and nothing will stand in the way except the government," Leutwyler said, according to a report.

Carrasco was convicted on 11 counts in May, including second-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon, sexual assault with a deadly weapon and burglary with a deadly weapon.

He was previously held in a Kansas prison for sexual assault and was accused of committing sex crimes days after being released.

Carrasco then fled to Colorado, where he attempted to kidnap a woman in Aurora in a fitness center’s parking lot. The woman was able to escape, but Carrasco stole her car and used it to drive to another woman’s home and rape her at knifepoint, authorities said.

Police arrested him in the stolen vehicle about five hours after the violent crime.

"This defendant is a predator … This is not a defendant who can exist out in society without perpetrating on women," Deputy District Attorney Casey Brown said. "He feels entitled to his victims, and he has left a wake of destruction behind him."