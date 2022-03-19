Serial rapist, murderer receives three life sentences

Mar. 19—A 28-year-old man, who authorities deemed a serial rapist and murderer, received three life sentences without the chance of parole Friday.

Authorities said one of those rapes occurred during Spring Break 2014 on South Padre Island.

From Tarrant County, Reginald Gerard Kimbro, of Plano, entered a guilty plea Friday before 107th state District Court Judge Benjamin Euresti Jr. in Brownsville via a zoom hearing to the aggravated sexual assault charge.

According to the Cameron County District Attorney's Office, Kimbro choked the victim and continued to perform unwanted sexual assault acts on her in a bathroom stall until she was able to escape an outcry. He also committed several other sexual assaults in Collin County, documents indicted.

Also on Friday, Kimbro pleaded guilty to murdering two North Texas women in 2017, documents show.

According to the Fort Worth Star Telegram, Kimbro killed Molly Jane Matheson, a 22-year-old who he had dated years before, in April 2017. According to authorities, hours after Fort Worth police questioned Kimbro in connection to Matheson's death, Kimbro raped and killed Getrum, a 36-year-old Plano woman whose body was found in Lake Ray Hubbard on April 19, 2017, the newspaper reported.

In a media release, Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said his office was able to work with the Tarrant County District Attorney's office and two other counties that resulted in a negotiated plea by Kimbro to all charges.

"Working together diligently allowed us to stop a serial rapist and murderer from continuing his actions that were taking place in different areas of Texas," Saenz said.

Kimbro received a total of three life sentences, two for the murder of Matheson and Getrum, and one for the sexual assault on South Padre Island. In addition, he received a 40 year sentence for the sexual assaults in Collins County.

"Words are not enough to describe the horrible person that is Kimbro. He has brought pain and suffering to a large segment of our great State," Saenz said. "I pray and hope that his victims and the families of Ms. Matheson and Ms. Getrum are able to find solace in knowing that he will never again know his freedom."