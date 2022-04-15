'Serial rapist' sentenced to another 10 years in prison

Apr. 15—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Rusk County man who told investigators he has sexually assaulted 25 different victims will serve another 10 years in prison.

David W. Evans, 59, was ordered to serve the prison term, along with five years of extended supervision, after being revoked on a 2002 child enticement conviction. Evans' case was held in Chippewa County Court because of a conflict in Rusk County Court. It was also wanted that a special prosecutor take the case, explained Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell.

Newell said that when Evans spoke with officials from the Department of Corrections for his pre-sentence investigation interview, he claimed to have sexually touched 25 victims.

"We know of seven," Newell said. "There are seven (victims) he's been charged with, or read-in. I made a point of calling him a serial rapist."

Evans was convicted by a jury of second-degree sexual assault and child enticement in 2002 in Rusk County Court, and he was ordered to serve eight years in prison and seven years of extended supervision on the sexual assault conviction.

However, Newell said Evans was revoked three separate times since he was released from prison. He was charged with a pair of misdemeanors after an arrest in August 2021.

In that 2002 case, Evans was given probation on the child enticement conviction. At the sentencing this week, Judge James Isaacson ordered the new prison term, based on that conviction.

Evans was given credit for 422 days already served. As conditions of his extended release, Evans must complete a sex offender treatment course, cannot have any contact with any juveniles and must register as a sex offender.

Newell sought 15 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision, while defense attorney Travis Gaetz requested three years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision.