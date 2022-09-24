Serial robber wanted for violent thefts arrested after carjacking in McKees Rocks

A man whom police called a “serial robber” was arrested in McKees Rocks Friday.

According to McKees Rocks police, Robert Populo was wanted in four different violent robberies in the McKees Rocks area.

Police said the victims ranged in age from 18 to 77 years old.

Police also said Populo was wanted in a robbery in Pittsburgh of an elderly woman and a violent carjacking in McKees Rocks.

Populo was seen in the McKees Rocks Plaza a short time after the carjacking, which happened on Friday. He fled from police and was taken into custody after he crashed in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood and ran on foot.

Populo is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

