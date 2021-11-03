Serial robbery suspects arrested after 7 holdups in Hermitage, South Nashville parking lots

Metro Nashville police arrested a man and woman Wednesday for their suspected involvement in a string of seven separate hold-ups of men in Hermitage in South Nashville parking lots.

David Miller Jr. and Sarah Buher, both 31, face charges including aggravated robbery and felony drug possession in connection to the robbery spree that took place i a less-than-24-hour period, the Metro Nashville Police Department reported.

In all, nine men were robbed by the suspects, police said.

According to MNPD, the first robbery took place Tuesday at 12:50 a.m. in the parking lot on the 900 block of Thompson Place. A man told police when he refused to give the pair a ride, the male suspect pulled out a handgun and ordered the man out of his gray 2011 Nissan Maxima. He complied, police reported, then the pair fled in the car.

Then at 5 p.m. Tuesday, police said the suspects robbed two men at gunpoint in a gas station parking lot at 1330 Vultee Boulevard before fleeing in the stolen Nissan Maxima.

Five hours later, at 10 p.m., a man reported that he was parked in the lot at 4900 Linbar Drive when the suspects pulled up next to him in the Maxima. He said that the male suspect got out of the car, opened his vehicle’s door, struck him with a pistol and stole his wallet.

Early Wednesday, police said detectives spotted the suspect Nissan Maxima and attempted to stop it.

The driver fled and wrecked in the 1300 block of Vultee Boulevard, according to police.

Both suspects wanted in the robberies were both inside the vehicle and taken into custody, according to police.

During interviews, Miller admitted his involvement. He was in possession of the Linbar Drive victim’s wallet, police reported. In addition, officers found several baggies of white rocks believed to be crack cocaine the vehicle.

Additionally, Miller is charged with the Oct. 24 robbery of a man in a convenience store parking lot in the 300 block of Plus Park Boulevard. Both suspects are charged with the Sept. 17 hold-up of a man in the parking lot of the Hermitage Inn in the 4400 block of Lebanon Pike.

Story continues

The subsequent robberies included robbing two men at gunpoint and robbing a wallet from a man in a parking lot, before being taken into custody after a wreck on Vultee Boulevard.

Miller was being held on $435,000 bond Wednesday, Davidson County jail records show. Buher was being held on $350,000.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police arrest two after 7 robberies in separate parking lots