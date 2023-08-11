Serial sex attacker jailed for raping woman in Exeter cemetery

Cosmin-Nicolae Vasioiu, a Romanian national, attacked his victim in the grounds of St Bartholomew’s Cemetery in June last year - Devon and Cornwall Police/PA

A Romanian man who followed a woman in a graveyard in Exeter before raping her had served time in a Swiss prison for a similar crime in 2014, a court has heard.

Cosmin-Nicolae Vasioiu, 47, a convicted rapist, prowled Exeter city centre looking for a lone woman to attack in June last year.

The Romanian national followed his victim as she walked home from a night out with friends and attacked her in the grounds of St Bartholomew’s Cemetery.

She tried to fight him off, but he stripped her naked and raped her and only fled when she screamed, which alerted residents living nearby.

Exeter Crown Court heard Vasioiu had come to Britain after serving a prison sentence for a near-identical rape of an 18-year-old woman in Switzerland in 2014.

He remained in the UK after Brexit but did not apply for EU settled status, which meant his previous convictions were not flagged to the authorities.

Vasioiu was living in a garden shed and doing gardening work when he carried out his latest attack.

Afterwards, he shaved off his beard and hair and got a friend to wash his clothes and shoes.

CCTV showed Vasioiu stopping outside drinking establishments and observing from doorways, the judge said - UNPIXS

Vasioiu denied rape, but was convicted by a jury following a trial after DNA evidence linked him to the victim.

Recorder Malcolm Galloway ruled that Vasioiu posed a danger to women because of the risk of further offending and imposed an extended sentence.

Vasioiu was jailed for 18 years with an extended period of five years on licence and will have to serve at least 12 years in prison before he can apply for parole.

“The CCTV from the city centre that the police were able to obtain after the rape is clear and chilling,” the judge said.

“You were patrolling Exeter city centre looking for lone vulnerable women. The CCTV shows you stopping outside late-night drinking establishments and observing from doorways.

“I have no doubt you were waiting for an opportunity to present itself.

“It is plain from the available CCTV that anyone observing your victim as you did would immediately be aware that she was heavily under the influence of alcohol and vulnerable.

“The attack and its aftermath have had a profound and prolonged effect upon her, and she is still living with what happened to her that night.”

‘Vasioiu has shown absolutely no remorse’

The judge said Vasioiu did not regret the offence and saw himself as the victim.

“I agree with the comment of the probation service that your misogyny and sexual preoccupation and your distorted view of consent are all likely to lead to you reoffending,” he said.

“I have no doubt that you continue and will continue for the foreseeable future to pose a significant risk of further sexual

offences.”

Vasioiu was also placed on the sex offenders’ register for life.

Detective Sergeant Samantha Wenham said: “This was a calculated and planned act in which Vasioiu has shown absolutely no remorse throughout.”

She added it was likely he will be deported to Romania after serving his sentence in the UK.

