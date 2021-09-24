Serial shoplifter avoids jail time

Sep. 23—NEWBURYPORT — A Danvers woman on probation for stealing items from a Newburyport store narrowly avoided a possible jail sentence after admitting to a judge she violated her probation when she was caught shoplifting again.

Lisa Nielsen, 45, of Reservoir Drive was sentenced to six months of probation in early May after admitting to a Newburyport District Court judge that she swiped nearly $300 worth of merchandize from B.C. Essential in 2019. She was also ordered to pay $300 restitution to the Pleasant Street store.

On Thursday, Nielsen was back in District Court, this time before Judge Mary McCabe, who had the power of voiding her probation and imposing a jail sentence after she was arraigned in Lynn District Court in late May for another shoplifting incident.

But Nielsen's probation officer told McCabe that she was willing to give her one more chance before recommending she be thrown in jail. McCabe went along with the probation officer's recommendation but extended Nielsen's probation until Sept. 22, 2022.

McCabe then sternly warned Nielsen that any other shoplifting incidents would result in her being thrown in jail.

Nielsen's attorney told McCabe that her client understood the warning and added that she was undergoing treatment related to her shoplifting. Nielsen's attorney also said her client had paid back B.C. Essentials as ordered by the court.

Nielsen has more than 20 shoplifting offenses on her criminal record, according to court records.

On Aug. 17, 2019, the owner of B.C. Essentials called police saying that Nielson shoved a pair of sandals in her purse and then a handful of greeting cards.

After doing so, she purchased a tote bag, giving an employee a credit card number. The credit card number and video surveillance footage of the theft led police to charging Nielson, according to a Newburyport police report.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.