Serial shrubbery thief busted with $8K in stolen greenery

A serial shrubbery thief who has been targeting a renowned Orange County nursery has finally been arrested, authorities announced.

Over the last several months, surveillance cameras at the beloved Newport Beach nursey Roger’s Gardens captured a thief sneaking into the “botanical haven” at night and making off with thousands of dollars of merchandise.

“The suspect brazenly took prized bushes, carefully snatched exotic plants, and even made off with an entire bench, leaving the business in disarray,” according to a news release from the Newport Beach Police Department.

NBPD detectives worked the case and learned that the unidentified Irvine man had a “passion for garden décor,” decorating his backyard with nicked greenery from the nursery, including trees, plants and pots.

In all, investigators recovered an estimated $8,000 worth of property belonging to Roger’s Gardens.

The man is facing charges of grand theft, authorities said.

