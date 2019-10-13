This article, "Serial stowaway" arrested at Chicago airport for 2nd time, originally appeared on CBSNews.com

Marilyn Hartman was arrested again at O'Hare Airport Friday night and is now facing charges, CBS Chicago reports. The 67-year-old, who's known as a "serial stowaway," was found at the second checkpoint of terminal 1 reportedly attempting to pass through security without a boarding pass or identification.

Hartman was taken into custody was charged with one felony count of criminal trespass.

Police said Hartman was on probation for a prior trespass incident and is prohibited from going to O'Hare or Midway Airports without a boarding pass.

She was of probation in May after pleading guilty to sneaking past Chicago airport security, boarding a plane and flying to London without a ticket.

Hartman told a Cook County judge in May that she apologizes to the airport and for "causing problems for them." As part of her plea deal, she can't go to Chicago's O'Hare or Midway airports without a ticket.

This is one of many incidents involving Hartman apparently attempting to sneak aboard a flight without a proper boarding pass, dating back years. In 2015, after touching down in Jacksonville, Florida, having stowed away on a flight departing from Minnesota.

The year prior, she was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport after successfully in San Jose, California. She spent in jail for violating her probation following that incident, returning to LAX and wandering the airport without a ticket.

Hartman is expected to appear in court on Sunday and faces criminal trespassing charges for the most recent incident at O'Hare.

