Serial stowaway who has sneaked aboard 20 flights arrested again in Chicago

She’s no longer flying under the radar.

A woman who has sneaked aboard an estimated 20 to 30 flights without a ticket since 2002 was arrested again Tuesday at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport.

Marilyn Hartman, 69, was detained on the nonsecure side of the airport and did not make it past any checkpoints, WGN-TV reported. Per terms of her release from a previous bust, she was not allowed in the complex.

Hartman, who is so famous for her plane-hopping exploits that she has her own Wikipedia page, was most recently caught in October 2019 after sneaking past checkpoints at O’Hare. At the time, she was on probation from a 2018 conviction.

While Hartman has been busted several times, she’s also avoided detection on many occasions, including on multiple international flights.

Just a day before Tuesday’s arrest, Chicago CBS affiliate WBBM-TV published an interview with Hartman, in which she detailed some of her escapades.

Hartman told WBBM she’s been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, but has consistently resisted attempts in court to question her mental health. She’s well known to the security officers at O’Hare and Chicago’s Midway Airport.

Safe to say she’s a flight risk.