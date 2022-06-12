Serial street racer captured by Atlanta police, arrested on long list of charges
Atlanta police have arrested a man they say has been involved in street racing events across the city.
Officers say they received a call about 25-year-old Armo Warren, a known street racer, being involved in an incident at 1600 block of Lakeside Drive on Saturday.
When they arrived, officers saw an orange Dodge Charger that was wanted for a separate incident for driving recklessly and laying drag in the area.
During the initial incident, police tried to pull Warren over on a traffic stop, but he sped away.
When officers were able to speak with Warren and a passenger in the car on Saturday, they saw marijuana in the car.
Officers asked Warren for his driver’s license, but he refused.
Warren was then arrested and officers searched his car. They found 23 grams of marijuana and three guns. Officers impounded his car.
He was charged with:
Reckless driving
Laying drag
Obstruction
Possession of marijuana, less than an ounce
Driving on the sidewalk
Suspended license
Improper parking
Fleeing and eluding
Driving on the wrong side of the road
Failed to obey traffic control device
There is no word on if the passenger of the car was also arrested and charged.