Serial Target thief arrested after police discover over 20 stolen Apple products, nearly $10k in their possession

(FOX40.COM) — A person was arrested on Wednesday after a search by police revealed them to have over 20 stolen Apple products, including iPad Pros, iPad pencils, smart keyboards, and nearly $10,000 in cash.

According to the West Sacramento Police Department (WSPD), the suspect had not only committed crimes at two Target stores earlier that day but had committed crimes at a total of eight Target stores, which Target said had equaled over $15,000 in losses.

On Wednesday, the suspect attempted to fraudulently return four iPad pencils and two iPads worth over $4,000 to a Target. Once the return was denied, police said the person tried to run out of the store without paying for the items.

Target’s “Assets Protection” team made contact with the suspect, who responded by dropping the stolen items and running away where he was met by WSPD officers, according to police.

Police then searched the individual’s vehicle, which led to the discovery of 20 iPad Pros, two iPad smart keyboards, and four iPad pencils. All items were factory sealed and suspected to be stolen, police added.

During the search, officers also found $9,200 in cash, which is “suspected to be proceeds from fraudulent returns,” WSPD said.

“This is an outstanding example of the teamwork between our officers and our community businesses to prevent retail theft,” WSPD said on Facebook. Thank you to all involved for the great work!”

