Serial Target thieves accused of stealing more than $2K worth of items in 17-day period

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A duo of suspected thieves accused of stealing from the same Target store several times in a 17-day period have been arrested.

According to an arrest report, 47-year-old Demetrius McCalphine-Harris, and 46-year-old Kimberly Guyton, reportedly stole from the Target located in the 3100 block of Lebanon Pike on several occasions between Jan. 10-27.

Crime in Nashville: Homicide down 70%, auto theft up 123% a month into 2024

Authorities reported the suspects were seen on security cameras entering the store, getting shopping carts, placing items into the carts and then leaving the store without paying for any of the merchandise.

The value of merchandise taken from the Target tops over $2,000, officials said. In fact, court documents show the amount of merchandise that was stolen during each incident.

Jan. 10: $584.92 worth of merchandise stolen

Jan. 21: $142.86 worth of merchandise stolen

Jan. 23: $692.24 worth of merchandise stolen

Jan. 27: $889.98 worth of merchandise stolen

Guyton was allegedly not involved in the Jan. 21 incident, according to arrest records.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

MNPD said Guyton and McCalphine-Harris arrived and used a U-Haul truck as the getaway vehicle in each incident.

Both were taken into custody on theft of merchandise charges and remain in Metro Jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.