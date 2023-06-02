Series of armed robberies in Tacoma thought to be connected, police say. Suspect detained

A series of robberies this week led to authorities pursuing and arresting a teenager in Tacoma. Police believe all the crimes are connected.

Five people were robbed at gunpoint and had their purses stolen between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to Tacoma police spokesperson Wendy Haddow.

The first robbery was reported at 6:03 p.m. in the 1600 block of South J Street. The suspect fled in a vehicle, Haddow told The News Tribune.

Another robbery took place at 6:54 p.m. at East Portland Avenue and East 30th Street, where the victim was waiting at a bus stop. Four minutes later, a separate armed robbery took place at 6th Avenue and L Street, Haddow said.

The fourth armed robbery was reported at 7:04 p.m. and occurred in the 600 block of South 38th Street.

The last robbery occurred hours later at 9:55 p.m. in the 6900 block of South 19th Street.

Authorities later tried to stop a potential suspect vehicle at East 64th Street and Portland Avenue, Haddow said. A short pursuit took place before the driver tried to run off about 1:47 a.m. Thursday in the 6400 block of East Portland Avenue.

Haddow said the teenager arrested is being detained at Remann Hall juvenile detention center for investigation of five counts of first-degree robbery.