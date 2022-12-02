Series of burglaries in Gig Harbor prompts safety alert from police. Here’s what to know

Multiple burglaries took place late Monday night and early Tuesday morning throughout Gig Harbor, according to police.

“The suspects entered three houses and attempted to gain access to several more during this time frame,” a Community Safety Alert from the Gig Harbor Police Department said Thursday.

Investigators believe the burglars got in through windows and doors that were left unlocked.

“Suspects stole wallets, purses and credit cards,” the alert said.

The burglaries took place in the Gig Harbor North area, near Borgen Loop, Police Chief Kelly Busey told the Gateway Thursday.

Police said they were able to obtain video footage of the suspects at the burglary locations. Later, they said surveillance video showed those suspects in Tumwater and Bellevue, using credit cards stolen in the Gig Harbor burglaries.

The suspects were trying to buy gift cards, Busey said.

“The common thing burglars do is try and buy gift cards to launder the money,” he said.

The same suspects are linked to other burglaries and thefts in Kitsap and King counties, according to the alert.

“We are working with investigators from those jurisdictions to further identify the suspects,” the alert said. “This type of crime is highly unusual in our area.”

The last time an incident like this occurred in Gig Harbor was a couple years ago when police responded to an active burglary spree, Busey said.

“A couple of years ago we had an occupied burglary and caught that person,” he said.

Police are reminding everyone to lock their doors and windows and to not leave items in cars parked outside, according to the alert.

“If you see any suspicious activity, call us,” Busey said.

Police believe the suspects were “passing through the area as some part of a wider series of crimes,” according to the alert.

“Our patrol units are well aware of these incidents and are monitoring our residential areas with great emphasis,” the alert said.