Series of earthquakes rattle San Diego County
A series of earthquakes rattled San Diego County overnight.
Valentine's Day is also for football lovers.
Corn dog strikes again, one year after the Chiefs used it twice to beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl.
Here are the best and worst of 2024 Super Bowl commercials.
A Waymo robotaxi was vandalized and then set on fire by a crowd of people Saturday evening in San Francisco's Chinatown neighborhood. The incident is the latest encounter between driverless vehicles and the public in San Francisco, a city where autonomous vehicle companies have spent years testing the technology on public streets. Instead, the video shows a crowd becoming increasingly riled up and violent once the driverless vehicle becomes surrounded.
The president hailed the Kansas City Chiefs' thrilling comeback victory in the Super Bowl by mocking conspiracy theories that have been swirling on the far right.
The couple painted the town red as the Chiefs celebrated their third Super Bowl title in five years.
Through all the success, Mahomes still speaks with a level head as he increasingly grows into the NFL’s version of Darth Vader.
Kelce was upset that he wasn't in the game on a pivotal second-quarter play that resulted in a Chiefs turnover.
Super Bowl LVIII came down to overtime.
It took a long time for the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVIII to be scored.
After Jake Moody's 55-yarder in the first half, Harrison Butker just barely broke the record with a 57-yard field goal in the third quarter.
From celebrating with Travis Kelce on the field to hitting the after-party, the "Bad Blood" singer had a starry night at the big game and beyond.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Super Bowl LVIII.
BetMGM has received 'multiple' six-figure bets on the 49ers to win Super Bowl LVIII.
The Chiefs and the 49ers face off tonight. Here's how to watch via streaming, cable and for free.
Formula E just announced that the NXT Gen Cup, which started last year, will be an official support series. This is the first support series for the motorsport championship since the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy.
The Big Game is almost here! Dalton Del Don offers up his top single-game plays for Chiefs vs. 49ers clash.
There's one specific 49ers winning margin that would be the worst-case scenario for BetMGM.
Eppler resigned as Mets GM at the end of the 2023 season.