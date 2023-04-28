New series of gun laws headed to Pennsylvania House floor

Similar legislation comes up each year as violence numbers rise, but the last time a bill actually passed was Act 79 in 2018.

What happens next could continue to make history.

Ten years have come and gone, but the pain of losing her younger brother Michael is still the same for Cathy Clarke.

“You don’t know what it’s like to lose somebody that close until it happens to you. There’s no word,” Clarke said. “He was robbed and got up got in his truck and went after the gentleman and he shot my brother in the axle and it went into his heart.”

That wasn’t the end of her experience with gun violence.

“I was coming out of a client’s home and three men were shot in front of me,” Clarke said.

Now, she’s fighting for her brother by pushing for change.

“You can listen to it on the news, and talk about it all you want but it’s such a good feeling to know you did something and it happened,” Clarke said, talking about the passage of a package of four gun bills by the state’s judiciary committee on Wednesday.

It’s a historic move by the state as it’s the first time a gun bill has passed in five years as Democrats now hold the majority in the house.

While there is some support on both sides of the aisle, there are others outwardly opposed to this group of bills.

“They hide under the guise saying they are common sense reforms,” said Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R, 8th District) “The truth is, if these passed, many law-abiding citizens would become felons the next day.”

That won’t stop the push from people like Clarke, as she hopes to shield other families from the pain she’s felt.

“With my brother, it was 10 years ago but it was definitely on everyone’s mind but now it’s every day,” Clarke said. “A day doesn’t go by that you don’t think about it.”

Each of the four bills will be voted on individually. That vote could be as soon as next week when the House returns to session. If they pass the House, they will then go to the Senate.

