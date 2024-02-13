A series of insights from former Oklahoma DHS secretary on new ways to address poverty

In a series of guest columns in 2022 and 2023, Justin Brown, then Oklahoma's secretary of Human Services, said bold and innovative approaches are needed to reframe discussions on poverty. The series of columns pointed to not only how to handle existing poverty but the need to address conditions for those most at risk to prevent them from sinking into poverty.

Brown's insights are shared in the columns below.

Voices of those being served must be heard

Solutions to complex community problems like poverty require the recognition that policymakers have relatively little personal exposure to the problems themselves.

There must be safety nets

To prevent poverty, there must be early safety nets for life's catastrophes. There is an opportunity for us to rebuild a distribution model that meets customers where they are, instead of requiring them to fall to a certain level of despair to access help.

Anchoring our core values

Our values are reflected in the systems we build to address poverty. The first set of anchoring core values includes the belief that people are fundamentally good and want to help each other.

Modern definition of success needed

The first step in addressing poverty is developing a national set of targeted outcomes and metrics. This will allow states to act as laboratories, launching potential solutions and informing the entire system as to what interventions have yielded the best results.

Strategic interventions are cost-effective

Prioritizing prevention through relationship development is the most critical in building tangible programs for addressing poverty.

Justin Brown

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Insights from former OK DHS secretary on new ways to address poverty