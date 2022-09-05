Series of knife attacks leave at least 10 dead, 15 injured in Canada

Reuters Videos

STORY: "We know, we are confident, that someone out there knows the whereabouts of these two, and has information that will be valuable to the police, and I urge you to get in touch with your local police service to let us know," said Bray using social media to address the public.Two men suspected of killing 10 people in a stabbing rampage that devastated an indigenous community in Canada were still at large on Monday as police tried to determine a motive for attacks that shocked a nation where mass violence is rare.Police launched a manhunt for Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, after they allegedly stabbed people in 13 different areas across an indigenous community and its surrounding province on Sunday (September 4). At least 15 others were wounded.