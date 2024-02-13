Series of vehicle break-ins under investigation in Kettering

The Kettering Police Department is investigating a series of vehicle break-ins that happened overnight.

The police department said in a social media post that if you live in the neighborhoods off Swigert Road, just off Wilmington Pike, you should check your vehicles for damage.

“There was a series of vehicle break-ins overnight, which has already resulted in reports on Coker, Bonnie, and Burchdale thus far,” the police department said.

If you live in this area, the police department is asking you to check your surveillance cameras.

“Any footage of potential suspects will help us in identifying who did this,” the police department said.

According to the police department, the break-ins happened possibly around 3:45 a.m. and before 6 a.m.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story as we learn more.

