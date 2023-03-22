After series of violent crimes in Great Falls, police offer some clarity

Great Falls Chief of Police, Jeff Newton, briefs the local media on March 7 police involved shooting.

Over the past month Great Falls has been confronted with a disturbing reality. The tragedy of violent crime is not limited to someplace else, but now impacts our lives and neighborhoods with alarming frequency.

In the span of four weeks there have been five incidents in which someone has been shot and either killed or seriously injured. The toll has come not only in terms of lives lost and bodies torn, but also in the confidence that Great Falls remains a safe place to live.

Up until this point residents have had vastly more questions than answers. Where do the investigations stand? Are these events interrelated? Can we feel safe in our homes?

To address those sentiments, Great Falls Police Chief Jeff Newton gave a comprehensive debriefing at Tuesday night’s Great Falls City Commission meeting that pulled back the curtain on the events of the past month and the police department’s efforts to deal with them.

“I’ll start out by saying it has been a challenging and trying time with community members over these last four weeks,” Newton said in his opening remarks. “We understand that there is fear in the community. There are people asking 'What is going on,' 'Why is this happening?'"

Newton said that because the five incidents are still all under investigation, he could not get into specific details, but intended to offer a general overview of the month’s events. That conversation began with an update on the status of Tanner Lee, the decorated police officer shot twice in the chest and once in the arm following a routine traffic stop in south central Great Falls three weeks ago.

“He is recovering from one surgery already,” Newton said. “It’s going to be a long road to recovery for him … and the prognosis is probably additional surgeries. He was released from the hospital about a week ago. He’s home recuperating. He’s got a tremendous amount of the department’s support as well as an outpouring of community support for him.”

During a subsequent encounter with Great Falls police, the suspect charged with shooting Lee was shot in the head. That suspect, identified as 37-year-old Jacob Kain Bradley, remains in critical condition, and may not survive his injuries.

Story continues

Newton emphasized that in the case of an police shooting, the officers involved are immediately placed on paid administrative leave, and that independent state investigators are automatically brought in.

“It’s not punitive, it’s just part of the investigative process," Newton asserted, "which means that the officer is now removed from the field. We have to call in state agencies to assist. That’s just for transparency purposes.”

Newton’s overview of the past month’s events circled back to Feb. 21, when a 14-year-old home schooled, middle school student shot a 15-year-old in the stomach as he walked to class at Great Falls High School. Then he checked off the list of violent events that followed.

“It started with the incident at Parkdale where one juvenile shot another one,” he admitted. “We had that follow up with another incident last Thursday where an individual was shot and killed behind the Town Pump. Then we had a domestic violence related homicide on 3rd West Hill Drive, and that culminated again with another shooting Sunday night.”

“In the case of the homicide over on 3rd West Hill Drive, our detectives handled the investigation,” Newton said, “but then DCI (Montana Division of Criminal Instigation) investigated the incident where the suspect ended up in Valier and died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Monday morning’s standoff was a special point of emphasis.

“That individual was wanted on multiple felony warrants for discharging a firearm and shooting another individual,” Newton said. “Now we have an armed individual barricaded inside a residence which again requires HRU (Great Falls PD's High Risk Unit) to try to take that person into custody safely.”

“With the exception of the suspect that shot our officer (Jacob Bradley) … those participants, both the suspect and the victim knew each other,” he added. “It wasn’t any random occurrence. They had prior knowledge of each other. There was a disturbance or disagreement, and one individual chose to bring a firearm to resolve that circumstance.”

“The question that I’m asked is are these related in any way,” Newton said. “What we essentially have are five independent things that occurred in very close proximity to each other.”

Chief Newton spoke of the toll the crime spree has taken on GFPD resources, drawing away 1/8 of the uniformed officers assigned to patrol due to administrative leave, injury or unfilled positions.

“That’s 11 less Great Falls uniformed police officers on the street,” Newton stressed, “which is a challenge particularly when we have these major incidents that all take a tremendous amount of resources. Our capacity to provide effective service starts to diminish. Unfortunately, we have to prioritize cases.”

“I just ask that you may be patient with us,” he added. “If you’re a victim of a crime, particularly a significant burglary … we have to set that aside because we have these other things we have to do.”

Newton noted that the upsurge of violent crime is not unique to Great Falls, but instead reflects a broader trend that has impacted many Montana communities.

“This is occurring statewide,” he said. “I had a conversation with Chief Rich St. John over at Billings PD this afternoon. One of his officers was also shot over the weekend. His officer is recovering. He’s had two surgeries. His prognosis for long-term recovery is good.”

“Just recently we had an incident in St. Regis. A Montana Highway Patrol trooper was run over up by Eureka. Helena PD over the last few months has had some significant events going on in their community as well."

“I also spoke with Director Brian Lockerby with the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Newton added. "They are so overwhelmed right now that even the Governor’s Office has asked DCI ‘what can we do to help you out’. It’s law enforcement across the state, not only in Great Falls. We’re busy.”

The debriefing came down to suggesting things Great Falls citizens can do for themselves, not only to protect their own family’s security but to also contribute to reducing crime across the city.

What the Great Falls community can do

Report Suspicious Behavior - “If you see something in your neighborhood that doesn’t look right please call us and we’ll get there as soon as we can,” Newton said. “That suspicious thing that you saw may be a suspect or somebody we can tie into an investigation.”

Home Surveillance Systems - “If you have a home surveillance system or a Ring door camera, you can go onto our website and register that,” Newton explained. “We’re not Big Brother. We can’t access that. That’s your own private system, but if you have a crime that occurs in your neighborhood an officer from our investigation will come talk to you and ask can we view your video footage? Do have anything to help us out? It’s strictly voluntary permission based, we can’t force somebody to do it. We’re just asking if you can help us out."

Engage with neighborhood councils - “We have phenomenal people in our neighborhood councils who do a great job trying to improve their neighborhoods,” said Newton. “I would encourage everybody to get involve in that.”

Crime mapping website - “We have crime mapping on our Great Falls Police Department website. You can go onto the website, look at that and see what type of activity is going on in your neighborhood.”

Crime Stoppers - “If you see something call Crime Stoppers. Both ourselves and the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office take those tips seriously.”

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Great Falls police chief speaks out on violent crime in city