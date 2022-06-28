1 killed, 3 injured in 5-car crash that closed Pulaski Highway for 3 hours Monday: police

A 43-year-old man from Bear has died after crashing into stopped traffic on Pulaski Highway (Route 40) Monday afternoon and injuring three other drivers, according to Delaware State Police.

The man from Bear, whose name has not yet been released, was driving west in an Infiniti G35 on Pulaski Highway at a "high rate of speed" at 2:55 p.m. on Monday, police said. He did not slow down as he approached the intersection with Route 72, where the light was red.

A Lexus GS350 was stopped in the middle lane, waiting to continue through the intersection on Pulaski Highway. Police said a Jeep Wrangler was stopped behind the Lexus, followed by a Honda Civic. Police also said a Honda Accord was parked in the far left lane next to the Lexus, waiting to turn onto Route 72.

The 43-year-old driver from Bear hit the back of the Civic, police said, sending the Infiniti spinning southwest into the Accord and then into the median. The impact also pushed the Civic into the rear of the Jeep in front of it, which then hit the Lexus at the front of the line.

The driver of the Infiniti was taken to Christiana Hospital, where he later died, police said. The driver of the Lexus, a 54-year-old man from Newark; the driver of the Civic, a 25-year-old woman from Magnolia; and the driver of the Accord, a 27-year-old woman from Brooklyn, were also taken to the hospital for "minor injuries," according to police. The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

All of the drivers were wearing seatbelts, police said.

The crash closed all westbound lanes on Pulaski Highway between Route 72 and Fox Run Shopping Center were closed for three hours. Drivers were advised by police to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

Police said they are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call Master Cpl. Breen at 302-365-8486 or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

