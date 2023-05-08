Dump truck driver charged in fiery crash that killed one in Pequannock Monday

A Newark man is facing criminal charges after allegedly ramming his garbage truck into another vehicle, claiming the life of its driver in Pequannock Monday morning, prosecutors said.

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office charged Angel Carabello-Maldona, 45, with reckless vehicular homicide, after investigators viewed surveillance footage they claim shows he was using his cellphone as his truck rear ended the victim's vehicle at 5:18 a.m. at the intersection of Route 23 North and Alexander Avenue.

Both vehicles erupted in flames as a result of the crash. While a bystander and first responders were successful in extricating the other driver from his burning vehicle, rescue efforts proved unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police investigate a crash on Route 23 northbound at Alexander Avenue in Pequannock, NJ on Monday May 8, 2023.

As of late Monday afternoon, Prosecutor's had not identified the decedent.

Northbound lanes of Route 23 were closed for several hours as authorities investigated the crash. However, the highway was reopened by noon.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Dump truck driver charged in fiery crash that killed one in Pequannock