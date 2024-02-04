Serious crashes causing concern on SR 608 in Geauga County

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Two serious crashes happening in less than a week along the same state route have emergency responders signaling for increased awareness from motorists.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, two cars were involved in a collision at the intersection of State Route 608 and Chardon-Windsor Road in Claridon Township. The crash sent a SUV tumbling off the road after colliding with a pickup truck.

“We found that one of the people in the SUV that had rolled was still in the vehicle and was having trouble getting out,” Chardon Fire Department EMS Captain John Blauch said. “So we were able to kind of bend the door a little bit and allow her to self-extricate herself, at which time we got her on the ambulance cot, and took care of her from there.”

A total of six people were hurt in the crash, four treated by EMS at the scene and two were transported to UH Geauga Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is the second serious accident in less than a week. A fatal crash happened on Jan. 28 on SR 608 in Hambden Township, where six people were injured and a 9-year-old child died.

While the two accidents are unrelated, it raises a greater cause for concern on a mostly rural road.

Since 2019, there have been a total of 323 accidents on SR 608, with 20 crashes at the intersection of 608 and Chardon-Windsor, according to data from Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“The stop signs there and ODOT has looked at that,” Blauch said. “Obviously, there would have to be enough accident, fatalities and they look at the accidents. We have several intersections that are like that in our area. Usually, they start with a blinking stop sign. They made progress to a blinking yellow or red light, and if it gets bad enough, then they go to an actual signal. A green, red, yellow signal there.”

Blauch said many of these incidents can be contributed to unfamiliarity of the roads and intersections and distractions.

“We have a lot of roads that are two-way roads that have just a yellow line between you and the other car,” Blauch said. “So, if you’re distracted, you’re looking at the phone, you’re playing with the radio. It only takes a moment for that car to go left to center.”

Blauch said speed can also be a factor.

“When you’re on a road you’re not familiar with slow down a little bit and don’t assume that the people coming at you are going to stop,” he said. “These rural roads, some of them just have a little cross buck or a stop sign that’s hard to see. And it only takes that one moment and you have a calamity.”

