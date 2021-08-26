Serious hurricane threat for central Gulf Coast

MarketWatch

Just a few months ago, it seemed as if the masked lecture halls, the COVID outbreaks, the rushed pivots to online classes and the TikTok chronicling of quarantine accommodations would finally belong to another era. The availability of the vaccines certainly provides greater protection against COVID-19 than what was available during the last academic year, and the push to increase vaccination rates on college campuses got a boost this week when the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer vaccine. A slew of colleges that had been hesitant to require COVID shots under emergency-use authorization announced they would now be mandating vaccination as a condition of returning to campus.