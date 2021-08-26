Serious hurricane threat for central Gulf Coast
AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter describes the potential hurricane threat for coastal Louisiana in the coming days.
Young people are struggling to afford city living, and even the Swedes can't crack the problem.
Nebraska school officials placed a teacher on administrative leave following her Facebook post comparing anti-maskers to the Ku Klux Klan, further exposing the rift between those parents advocating for personal choice and school administrators who want students to mask up.
A powerful storm could hit the U.S. Gulf Coast as a tropical storm or hurricane this weekend.
Just a few months ago, it seemed as if the masked lecture halls, the COVID outbreaks, the rushed pivots to online classes and the TikTok chronicling of quarantine accommodations would finally belong to another era. The availability of the vaccines certainly provides greater protection against COVID-19 than what was available during the last academic year, and the push to increase vaccination rates on college campuses got a boost this week when the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer vaccine. A slew of colleges that had been hesitant to require COVID shots under emergency-use authorization announced they would now be mandating vaccination as a condition of returning to campus.
Today, both the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission charged Manish Lachwani, co-founder of mobile app testing company HeadSpin, with fraud. The SEC says he violated antifraud provisions, and the civil penalties it's seeking include a permanent injunction, a conduct-based injunction, and to bar him for serving as a corporate executive or board member. The DOJ, which arrested Lachwani earlier, has accused him of one count of wire fraud and one count of securities fraud, and the associated penalties if he's found guilty are more harsh, including, for wire fraud, a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via GettyOver the last week, a dozen jurors have been told over and over again that R. Kelly was at the helm of a vast and twisted criminal enterprise devoted to helping him prey on young people and blackmail them into total submission.But by far the most disturbing witness, legal experts say, has been “Jane,” an anonymous woman who said she began a five-year relationship with Kelly when she was just 17.The now-23-year-old broke down on the stand
Heidi Gutman/MSNBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty ImagesNBCUniversal is forking over big money to get Rachel Maddow to stay home more.Last weekend, news leaked that the iconic liberal TV host decided to sign a new contract with MSNBC after The Daily Beast first reported that she was considering leaving the nightly show she’s helmed for 13 years to start her own venture.That deal will give Maddow, the highest-rated host on MSNBC, a jaw-dropping $30 million per year to keep her with the co
Josh Green, Lieutenant Governor of Hawaii, talks about the Delta variant's effect on the state.
"Nirvana exploited me when I was a baby to sell their music, but there is a person behind every image,” Elden said in a statement.
Water futures contracts were launched less than a year ago and are still in the early stages of developments, but investor interest is increasing.
Idina Menzel played the wicked stepmother of Camila Cabello's Cinderella in a musical modern retelling of the fairytale.
ABC News’ Ginger Zee reports on how wildfires are causing concerns over air quality and what that means for the millions of Americans affected.
In her new diary entry for PEOPLE, Hayley Arceneaux opens up about the demanding yet fun training she's undergoing to prepare for a three-day SpaceX mission
(Bloomberg) -- For more than a year, Kristopher Guidry crisscrossed the Texas oil patch, fixing up electrical equipment on drilling rigs. Today, he's studying to become a home appraiser. Abhinav Mishra was an oil engineer in some of the same fields. In January, he started an internship in Silicon Valley. And Andrew Crum, who ran digital operations for fracking outfits, headed to Kansas City, Missouri, where he joined Walmart Inc.'s supply-chain management team.All three men say they’ve probably
The security guard who was shot and killed while on the job at a Motel 6 in central Fresno Tuesday night has been identified as 24-year-old Philip Frusetta.
Data: Census Bureau, FRED; Chart: Axios VisualsThere are a lot of homes available for sale. The catch: you can’t move into them yet.Why it matters: Strong demand for homes has driven up prices as the supply of homes for sale is at depressed levels.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In the market for newly built homes, an unusually high percentage of sales has been for homes that were either under construction or not yet started.By the numbers: According to
As fires scorched Yakutia, local photographer Alexey Vasilyev documented an effort to battle the blazes