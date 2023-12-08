Serious illness leads retired Seacoast couple to reach out for Gift of Warmth

ROCHESTER — Warren and Susan Hall worked hard all their lives and decided to retire to the Lilac City.

Beginning last year, the Halls, married for 42 years, went to Community Action Partnersship of Strafford County to ask for help heating their home. As with many people, health issues threw a monkey wrench into their life plans.

Warren Hall, 72, said he was happy to tell his story for the Gift of Warmth, and he hopes it helps to raise money to help another family faced with challenges to heat their home this winter.

"Things haven't gotten any better for us," said Hall. "My wife's health is pretty poor, and it has been hard for us. I can no longer go to work, not even part time, because I need to be here to care for her."

Susan Hall, 68, is experiencing a seizure disorder, one that her husband said requires around the clock supervision and care. Until their retirement, he worked as a ground mechanic at Logan Airport and Susan was a registered nurse in Massachusetts hospitals, specializing in pediatrics.

"In 2009, we did the retire to Florida thing," Hall said. "We lived there 10 years but we have two little granddaughters and decided we wanted to spend more time with them, so we moved back to New England. I have always been involved with children. I was with Little League for 10 years and worked as a basketball coach with the CYO at St. Pious church in Lynn. I still hear from my kids, and it makes me feel really good."

"Community Action has been so good to us," said Hall. "They are helping again this year with fuel assistance, and we put in an application this year for their weatherization program, to hopefully better insulate our place."

Money donated to Gift of Warmth by the generous readers of Seacoast Media Group publications goes directly to the Strafford and Rockingham county community action programs, which help our neighbors in need stay warm when the weather turns cold.

Hall said he cannot say enough about the kindness of the staff at community action. He urges anyone who needs help to reach out.

"I think it takes a special person to go all out to help people," he said "That's who these people are — special."

Gift of Warmth

How to donate to Gift of Warmth

This year, we ask that checks to Gift of Warmth be made out directly to either Rockingham Community Action or the Community Action Partnership of Strafford County. Please write “Gift of Warmth” in the check memo line to ensure the money goes for fuel assistance.

Checks can be mailed to Gift of Warmth, Seacoast Media Group, 210 Commerce Way, Suite 330, Portsmouth, NH 03801. We will tally the checks, record the names of each week’s contributors and then forward the checks on to the two county community action programs. Each week throughout the campaign, Seacoast Media Group will publish that week’s donors.

If you need help

To apply for fuel assistance, call Rockingham Community Action at (603) 431-2911. People experiencing any significant hardship or financial crisis can also call and they will be referred to the appropriate person. For more information, visit snhs.org.

For Community Action Partnership of Strafford County, call (603) 435-2500 or visit straffordcap.org.

Recent donors include:

Jean Burbank, $50

Sally and James Fellows, $100

Stephen and Sheila Philp, $100

David and Linda Underhill, $350

Eleanor and Richard Hugo, $50

Camille and Patrick Crowley, $200

Total to date: $3,450

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Wife's illness leads caring husband to reach out for Gift of Warmth