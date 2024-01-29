Serious injuries reported in I-470 crash in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – First responders are responding to a crash with multiple injuries on I-470.

On Monday at 5:41 a.m., crews responded to reports of a crash on I-470 south of 21st St. Shawnee County dispatch confirmed the crash involved injuries.

The Topeka police watch commander said three people were injured in crash. Two people were seriously injured and one was in life-threatening condition. The watch commander said the crash involved three vehicles and that the eastbound lanes of I-470 south of 21st Street are closed.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

