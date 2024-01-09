Serious injuries reported in I-91 crash in Hartford involving tractor-trailer

Serious injuries were reported following a two-car crash on Interstate 91 in Hartford early Tuesday involving a tractor-trailer.

State police troopers were dispatched just after 2:30 a.m. to I-91 North in the area of Exit 29A on the report of a car versus tractor-trailer crash, according to Connecticut State Police.

State police said serious injuries were reported, though it was not immediately clear how many people suffered injuries.

State police said the C.A.R.S. Unit responded to assist.

The state Department of Transportation helped with traffic, as the crash closed the northbound side of I-91. Motorists were diverted off Exit 28.