UPDATE: 2 seriously injured after crash in Springfield

UPDATE @ 11:50 p.m.:

Two people were seriously injured after a crash in Springfield Saturday evening.

Around 9 p.m. Springfield police were called to reports of an injury crash at East Main Street and South Burnett Road, according to a Springfield police dispatch sergeant.

Two people in a Camaro were flown to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening for further treatment, dispatch said.

Police said two cars, a pickup truck and a Camaro, were involved in the crash.

No injuries were reported by the pickup truck driver.

The current condition of the people injured was not available.

We will continue following this story and update as new information is released.