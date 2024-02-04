‘Serious injury crash’ involving car, motorcycles reported in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are re-routing traffic along Northwest Broad Street in Murfreesboro following a crash involving a vehicle and two motorcycles.

According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, the “serious injury crash” took place at approximately 4:53 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3.

However, there is no word on the conditions of the driver or the motorcyclists at this time.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., officials announced both outbound lanes of Northwest Broad Street have been shut down near Harley Davidson. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route until further notice.

This marks the second “serious” crash reported by Murfreesboro police on Saturday. The other crash took place just after 11:45 a.m. when a car reportedly ran into a group of bicyclists stopped on a sidewalk at the intersection of Joe Knight Drive and Medical Center Parkway, leaving one bicyclist dead and another injured.

No additional details have been released about Saturday afternoon’s incident.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

