One person dead in crash in southeastern Sioux Falls, police say

A crash was reported on Southeastern Avenue in southeastern Sioux Falls just south of 57th Street on April 29, 2022.

A woman died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in southeastern Sioux Falls, according to police.

An Alpha Romeo four-door sedan was traveling northbound on Southeastern when it collided with a Chevrolet Impala in the intersection, according to Sioux Falls police.

The 78-year-old woman driving the Impala was pronounced dead at the scene. Four juveniles were in the sedan and reported no serious injuries, according to police. All were wearing seatbelts.

The crash involved a "high-speed collision," according to scanner traffic. The crash was reported just after 3 p.m. at Southeastern Avenue and Buckingham Street, just south of 57th Street.

Police are currently investigating if speeding may have been a factor in one of the vehicles involved.

Police blocked off Southeastern at 57th Street on the north side and further down on the south side.

Identification of the woman is pending family notification, according to police.

Charges for "anyone involved" are also currently pending, police said in the news release.

This is a developing story. Stay with argusleader.com for updates.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: One person dead in crash in southeastern Sioux Falls: Police