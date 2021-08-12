A ‘serious or life-threatening’ mistake causes a recall of Lay’s potato chips

After what Frito-Lay called “investigation as a result of consumer contact,” the company recalled bags of Wavy Lay’s Original Potato Chips because they might have milk ingredients — and that’s not declared on the bags.

Not a problem to most people. But as the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice says: “Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume product contained inside the recalled bags.”

Frito Lay says only 31 of the 7 3/4-ounce bags have been recalled and they went to retail stores in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. They have either a “Guaranteed Fresh” date of 02 Nov 2021 with manufacturing code No. 1712 1794485 21:30 or “Guaranteed Fresh” date of 19 Oct 2021 with manufacturing code No. 1713 2004418 03:37.

If you have these chips and they might be eaten by anyone with a milk allergy, return them to the store for a full refund. If you have any questions or comments, call Frito-Lay at 800-352-4477, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Eastern time.

