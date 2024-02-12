Serious overnight crash shuts down Mt. Lookout intersection
Serious overnight crash shuts down Mt. Lookout intersection
Serious overnight crash shuts down Mt. Lookout intersection
Kiptum was expected to be a major Olympic contender this year.
The stories you need to start your day: Biden classified docs report, what to expect at the Super Bowl and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Funimation has revealed that it's going to shut down its old app and website on April 2.
Hybrid cars are uncommon for 2023 and 2024, but there are still some good choices for those who want to go for max fuel economy / avoid SUVs.
A man was left critically injured after the crash on Tuesday night.
Save up to 65% on everything from knife sets to cookware from now until February 14th.
The actor went to mime school to play a Victorian zombie in the “coming of rage” film.
The recent surprise announcement that Meta will soon be shutting down its Facebook Groups API is throwing some businesses and social media marketers into disarray. On January 23, Meta announced the release of its Facebook Graph API v19.0, which included the news that the company would be deprecating its existing Facebook Groups API. The latter, which is used by developers and businesses to schedule posts to Facebook Groups, will be removed within 90 days, Meta said.
This restaurant industry essential can be used on everything from cookware to appliances and grout.
The Knicks went scoreless for more than seven minutes in the fourth quarter.
Save big on amazing hidden deals, from stick vacs to tech finds.
Despite a damning Supreme Court ruling in 2021, college sports leaders kept plugging away with frivolous matters via the NCAA. Now there's a real reckoning happening, and its two biggest conferences are taking charge.
The gambling platform is unwilling to return the money, according to ESPN.
'I'll never pay someone to straighten my hair again,' says one of more than 37,000 perfect reviews.
The makers of two phone surveillance services appear to have shuttered after the owner agreed to settle state accusations of illegally promoting spyware that his companies developed. PhoneSpector and Highster were consumer-grade phone monitoring apps that facilitated the covert surveillance of a person's smartphone. In February 2023, Patrick Hinchy, whose consortium of New York and Florida-based tech companies developed PhoneSpector and Highster, agreed to pay $410,000 in penalties to settle accusations that Hinchy's companies advertised and "aggressively promoted" spyware that allowed the secret phone surveillance of individuals living in New York state.
Media startup The Messenger burst on the scene last May with $50 million in hand, aggressively hiring journalists to build an "unbiased" digital newsroom. Instead, its staff found out through a New York Times article today that the publication is shutting down. According to employees' social media posts, the laid off workers will not receive any severance, and their healthcare coverage will end.
Startup p0 is named after catastrophic events that can cause a platform to crash, leading to potential security breaches and loss of customer trust in businesses. The startup announced today it has raised $6.5 million from Lightspeed Venture Partners, with participation from Alchemy Ventures.
Learn how to apply for Public Service Loan Forgiveness to wipe out up to 100% of your outstanding loan balance.
Miso, for instance, has made a name for itself with Flippy, a hamburger cooking arm that has found its way into chain restaurants like White Castle. Others, including Zume Robotics, have been less successful — the pizza robot firm shut its doors last year after attempting a major pivot into Earth-conscious food packaging. Chef Robotics has been kicking since 2019.
Alongside the numerous changes Apple is making to its platforms to comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), the company is also updating its rules around streaming game services and other apps that provide access to mini-apps or games. The changes could impact companies like Netflix, which has expanded into mobile and cloud gaming in recent months, as well as efforts from other tech giants like OpenAI, which offers a GPT store, and Meta, which in 2022 had shut down its attempt at running a stand-alone Facebook Gaming app after failing to gain traction. According to an announcement Apple published on Thursday, developers globally can now submit a single app that has the capability of streaming all the games offered in their catalog.