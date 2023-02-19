'A serious problem': Secretary of State Antony Blinken says China pondering supplying weapons to Russia. Live Ukraine updates.

1
Jorge L. Ortiz, USA TODAY
·4 min read

The U.S. has detected worrisome signs of more substantial participation in Russia's war in Ukraine from an influential force: China.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said from the Munich Security Conference that the Chinese – who a year ago declared their friendship with Russia has "no limits'' – are pondering expanding their backing of Moscow, which so far has not included weapons.

"The concern that we have now is based on information we have that they're considering providing lethal support,'' Blinken told CBS's "Face the Nation'' in an interview that aired Sunday, "and we've made very clear to them that that would cause a serious problem for us and in our relationship.''

Boosting the Kremlin's diminishing arsenal could not only stack the odds against Western-backed Ukraine but raise the specter of escalating the conflict into a world war. Russia is already getting assistance from Iran, which has supplied it explosive drones mostly used to damage Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

Blinken said Russia has corresponded by providing Iran military equipment that includes sophisticated fighter jets.

"There's an increasingly noxious relationship between Russia and Iran,'' Blinken said. "This is something that we've been talking about with allies and partners around the world. That relationship is a growing concern.''

TOPSHOT - This photograph taken in Kramatorsk, on February 19, 2023, shows Ukrainian flags wave over the graves of fallen Ukrainian servicemen at a cemetery, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP) (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images) ORIG FILE ID: AFP_339K9NG.jpg
TOPSHOT - This photograph taken in Kramatorsk, on February 19, 2023, shows Ukrainian flags wave over the graves of fallen Ukrainian servicemen at a cemetery, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP) (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images) ORIG FILE ID: AFP_339K9NG.jpg

Latest developments:

►Blinken cited the Yale University study, funded by the State Department, that found more than 6,000 Ukrainian children have been deported to 43 Russian centers for re-education and in some cases placement with Russian families. "Some of these places are closer to Alaska than they are to Ukraine,'' he said. "Separating them from their families and then having them adopted by Russians.''

►Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said the West should not restore normal relations with Russia until the Kremlin pays for its actions in Ukraine. “I don’t think there can be any relations as usual with a pariah state that hasn’t really given up the imperialistic goals,” Kallas said. “If we don’t learn this lesson and don’t prosecute the crimes of aggression, the war crimes will just continue.”

STRONGER SUPPORT: As war in Ukraine approaches one-year mark, foreign policy leaders call for increased military aid

Quick spending of foreign aid can lead to 'fraud, waste and abuse'

Keep an eye on the money. That's the message from some lawmakers in Washington, concerned that funds spent helping Ukraine fend off the Russian aggression may land in the wrong hands.

Congress appropriated $113 billion in weaponry and financial aid to Ukraine last year, and more is coming. By comparison, the U.S. spent $146 billion in military and humanitarian assistance over 20 years in Afghanistan, though the cost of sending U.S. troops there was far higher.

The Pentagon says there are mechanisms in place to prevent misuse of the funds, but John Sopko, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, has a warning:

"When you spend so much money so quickly, with so little oversight, you're going to have fraud, waste and abuse," he told USA TODAY. "Massive amounts."

– Tom Vanden Brook and Rachel Looker

VP Kamala Harris says Russia has committed 'crimes against humanity'

U.S. officials say Russia has not only committed war crimes in Ukraine but also crimes against humanity, a designation for widespread and systematic attacks on civilians that Secretary of State called "the most egregious crimes.''

Vice President Kamala Harris also made the accusation Saturday at the Munich Security Conference, saying Russia must be held accountable for "gruesome acts of murder, torture, rape and deportation,” along with, “execution-style killings, beatings and electrocution.”

She cited the horrific sight of civilian bodies discovered bound and tortured after Russian troops left the town of Bucha following their failed takeover of Kyiv in the spring, as well as the March bombing of a theater in the besieged city of Mariupol where civilians had been sheltering. Hundreds were killed in that assault despite huge signs pointing out children were in the premises. Harris also mentioned the forced deportation of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians.

“In the case of Russia’s actions in Ukraine, we have examined the evidence, we know the legal standards, and there is no doubt,” said Harris, a former California attorney general. “These are crimes against humanity.”

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine live updates: Blinken says China weighing weapons for Russia

Recommended Stories

  • Gen. Keane: China spy craft shows how serious Beijing is in achieving ‘regional and global domination”

    China's alleged spy crafts found penetrating the airspace of the U.S. and dozens of other countries is a "wake-up call," according to retired U.S. Gen. Jack Keane.

  • Chechen warlord Kadyrov also wants to create his own private military company

    Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin's puppet warlord in Chechnya, has said that after completing his government service he plans to create his own private military company or PMC similar to the notorious Wagner mercenary company.

  • Pritzker embraces role as DeSantis foil on Illinois schools

    Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) is setting himself up as the liberal answer to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), advancing progressive policies across a range of culture war issues, including abortion, gun rights and, in particular, education. In his State of the State address on Wednesday, Pritzker proposed massive increases to Illinois’s education budget while…

  • Lawyer spent over $10 million in loans for fake clients to live in a Las Vegas hotel and gamble '24/7' for six months, lawsuit alleges

    Sara Jacqueline King, a licensed attorney in California, allegedly secured 97 loans for nonexistent clients, a lawsuit claims.

  • Two Russian warships with 8 Kalibr cruise missiles on station in Black Sea, Ukrainian military says

    The Russian military is keeping nine of their warships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including two missile carriers equipped with a total of eight Kalibr missiles, the Ukrainian military’s South Operational Command said in a post on Facebook on Feb. 18.

  • This Ukrainian woman refused to let the Russian invasion destroy her small business

    Viktoria Kulakova's craft company could not operate for two months after Putin invaded her country, but sales soon outstripped pre-war levels.

  • Hungary's Orban accuses EU of prolonging war in Ukraine

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Saturday that the European Union is partly to blame for prolonging Russia’s war in Ukraine, doubling down on his government’s insistence that supporting Kyiv was a mistaken strategy for Europe. Speaking at an annual state of the nation address in Budapest, Orban said the EU had fanned the flames of the war by sanctioning Russia and supplying Ukraine with money and weapons, rather than seeking to negotiate a peace with Moscow.

  • US has spent billions on Ukraine war aid. But is that money landing in corrupt pockets?

    A special inspector general and House Republicans have called for more oversight of the more than $100 billion in aid sent to Ukraine.

  • Don Lemon Benched on Monday Over Sexist Remark Scandal, Insiders Say

    REUTERS/Mike SegarDon Lemon will not appear Monday on CNN This Morning as his future on the show continues to be discussed at the highest levels within the network, according to two people familiar with the matter.Lemon, who was forced to make a groveling apology to CNN staffers on Friday after making offensive remarks about women and aging, had been scheduled to anchor This Morning alongside co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, according to a copy of the CNN anchor schedule obtained and r

  • Russian envoy claims West is determined to destroy Russia

    A week before the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin’s U.N. ambassador claimed that the West is driven by its determination to destroy Russia and declared: “We had no choice other than to defend our country — defend it from you, to defend our identity and our future.” Western ambassadors shot back, accusing Russia of using a Security Council meeting it called on lessons learned from the failure to resolve the conflict between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists that began in 2014 to justify what France’s U.N. Ambassador Nicolas De Riviere called “the unjustifiable” – Russia’s invasion of its smaller neighbor on Feb. 24, 2022. Friday's meeting in the council — the only international venue where Russia regularly faces Ukraine and its Western supporters — put a spotlight on the deep chasm between the warring parties as the conflict moves into its second year with no end in sight, tens of thousands of casualties on both sides, and new military offensives expected.

  • US warns China not to send weapons to Russia for Ukraine war

    U.S. intelligence suggests China is considering providing arms and ammunition to Russia, an involvement in the Kremlin’s war effort that would be a “serious problem,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Blinken said the United States long has been concerned that China would provide weapons to Russia.

  • YouTube superstar Logan Paul is facing a lawsuit over CryptoZoo, and he's far from the only celeb hyping up risky investments — here's why young fans are 'left holding the bag'

    Who is Logan Paul and why are so many investors buying into his crypto ventures?

  • Here’s the biggest news you missed this weekend

    Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospice care, and an unlikely star emerges at the NBA Dunk Contest. It's the weekend's news.

  • Two Russian cruise missiles fly dangerously close to South Ukrainian NPP – Energoatom

    Two Russian cruise missiles flew dangerously close to the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant during the Russian missile attack on Ukraine on the morning of Feb. 18, Ukraine’s state nuclear operator Energoatom reported on Telegram on Feb. 18.

  • Kadyrov refusing to join in Prigozhin's attacks on Russian defense ministry, ISW says

    Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin’s puppet warlord in the Chechen Republic, has refused to join an information campaign against Russian Defence Ministry led by Wagner mercenary company owner Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Institutefor the Study of War has said.

  • Blinken says U.S. has had talks with Elon Musk about Starlink in Ukraine

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday that the U.S. government has had conversations with Elon Musk about the use of Starlink satellite internet in Ukraine. SpaceX this month said it has taken steps to prevent Ukraine's military from using the company's Starlink service for controlling drones in the region during the country's war with Russia. Asked during an interview with NBC News' "Meet the Press with Chuck Todd" that will air on Sunday whether the United States had asked Musk, the company's chief executive, not to restrict the use of Starlink capabilities by Ukraine's military, Blinken said: "Well, I can't share any conversations we've had other than to say we've had conversations."

  • Retired US General Hodges: With long-range missiles, Ukraine can liberate Crimea by end of summer

    Ukraine has a realistic chance to liberate Russian-occupied Crimea by the end of the summer if it gets long-range missiles, retired U.S. General Ben Hodges, who commanded U.

  • Russia loses over 1,000 soldiers in Ukraine over the past day — General Staff

    Russia has lost about 142,270 of its soldiers since starting its full-scale war in Ukraine, with 1,010 of them being killed by Ukrainian forces in the last day, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff said in its morning report on Facebook on Feb. 18

  • Ukraine troops prepare for threat of Russia capturing Bakhmut

    Ukrainian troops conducting weekend exercises near the small town of Siversk, in the country's east, said they were preparing to defend one of the possible targets of a new Russian offensive. Siversk, which had a pre-war population of 10,000, is 35 kilometres (21 miles) north of Bakhmut - scene of fierce fighting in recent weeks - and on a direct road to another of the key towns in the Donetsk region, Sloviansk. "If they occupied Bakhmut, then we would be semi-encircled, because on the left side we have the Siverskyi Donets river, and the enemy will advance from the right, and it is possible to cut us off if they reach the Bakhmut highway," said the deputy Siversk battalion commander, who used the nom-de-guerre "Han".

  • Chinese officials arrive in Taiwan on first post-pandemic visit

    A group of Chinese officials arrived in Taiwan on Saturday on the first visit in three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began, to attend a cultural event at a time of soaring military tensions across the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan's government this week allowed the trip of six officials, lead by Li Xiaodong, deputy head of the Shanghai office of China's Taiwan Affairs Office, to attend the Lantern Festival in Taipei, at the invitation of the city government. Li, arriving at Taipei's downtown Songshan airport, did not answer questions from reporters.