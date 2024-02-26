‘Serious threat’: Sacramento County deputies arrest man found with sheriff’s uniforms

A man who may have impersonated Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies was arrested and booked into jail Sunday after authorities found peace officers’ uniforms and clothing stitched with the Sheriff’s Office insignia in a car he was driving in North Highlands.

“These crimes breach public trust with law enforcement are treated as a serious threat,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies attempted to pull over the allegedly stolen vehicle near Watt Avenue and Peacekeeper Way on Saturday, but its driver fled authorities for about 15 minutes before the white Ford Crown Victoria became disabled, deputies said on social media.

The suspect, a 36-year-old man, then ran away from deputies after the car was stopped, but he was apprehended by a K-9, deputies said.

A suspect accused of stealing a white Ford Crown Victoria, pictured, was arrested Saturday in North Highlands and found with sheriff’s deputies uniforms.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies said they found a loaded shotgun, an imitation handgun and several Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies’ uniforms stitched with badges.

The car resembled a law enforcement vehicle, leading deputies to be concerned that the suspect may have tried to impersonate a peace officer.

The 36-year-old man faces five felony charges including evading police, resisting arrest and two counts related to illegally having a firearm.

He’s also accused of violating his post-release community supervision in an unrelated case.

The suspect is being held without bail. His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help to find any possible victims who may have been targeted by the suspect posing as a Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies or any other law enforcement officer.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 918-874-5115 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tipsters may be eligible for a $1,000 reward and may remain anonymous.

To leave an anonymous tip, call 916-874-8477.