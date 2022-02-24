Serious violent felon sentenced to 12 years for firearms convictions

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man considered a serious violent felon was twice found in possession of a handgun.

Christopher Lee Robinson, 45, has been sentenced to 12 years of incarceration because of those instances, according to sentencing orders from Judge Gregory Horn.

Robinson reached a plea agreement with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office to plead guilty to two Level 4 felony charges of a serious violent felon possessing a firearm. The deal also dismissed eight additional felonies, a misdemeanor and a habitual offender allegation against Robinson.

As stipulated in the plea agreement, Horn issued Robinson consecutive six-year sentences for the firearm convictions. The sentences were required to be consecutive because Robinson was free on bond in one case when he committed the other crime. Six years is the Indiana legislature's advisory sentence for a Level 4 felony.

Robinson received credit for 170 days served and 43 good-time days. If he accumulates the maximum good-time credit for which he's eligible, Robinson would serve nine of the 12 years.

Robinson qualified as a serious violent felon because of a Florida conviction for dealing cocaine. Additional Wayne County convictions for burglary and possession of a syringe qualified Robinson as a potential habitual offender.

In December 2020, Robinson was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and driving without a license. An arrest warrant was issued in that case when Robinson failed to provide contact information so an initial hearing could be scheduled, according to case records. Those charges were dismissed by the plea agreement.

A Richmond Police Department officer recognized Robinson on Dec. 22, 2020, in parking lot of Mendenhall's True Value Hardware and knew there was an active arrest warrant for Robinson. During the arrest inside the store, Robinson was found with a handgun in his pocket, methamphetamine, three counterfeit $20 bills and a counterfeit $100 bill, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

In addition to the firearm charge, he was charged with a possession of methamphetamine count that was among the charges dismissed.

Robinson next was arrested Sept. 2, 2021, when RPD officers were dispatched to Hawkins Speed Shop for a suspicious person who appeared to be cutting a catalytic converter from a Penske box truck, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Officers located Robinson and saw a handgun and ammunition magazine sticking from a jacket pocket. They also found 12 grams of methamphetamine and 1 gram of cocaine.

He was charged with the firearm charge in addition to possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and motor vehicle theft counts that were dismissed.

Another case filed during December 2021 included charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe that have been dismissed.

Robinson has remained in the Wayne County Jail since Nov. 12, 2021.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Serious violent felon sentenced to 12 years for firearms convictions