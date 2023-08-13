I Seriously Can't Stop Laughing At These 50 Absolutely Terrible Landlords Who Tried And Failed Miserably To Fix An Apartment

TechCrunch

It looks like Instagram may have considered copying another Twitter feature by elevating Verified users to a more prominent spot in the Instagram app, according to a new discovery in the app's code. According to reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, both the iOS and Android Instagram apps are now showing a new feed filter that would display "Meta Verified" subscribers alongside the chronological Following and Favorites feeds Instagram introduced last year. Whether or not Meta moves forward with the concept of a filter just for Verified creators remains to be seen, but it wouldn't be the worst idea, we'd argue.